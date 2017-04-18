Man commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his in-laws’ house over a family dispute in Matheri village, police said on Tuesday.

Manish Kumar had gone to bring his wife, Priti, from her parents’ house last evening. However, he had a confrontation with the wife after which he took out a country-made pistol and shot himself, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead, police said.

Manish and Priti were married for over seven years, they said.

Police have recovered the pistol and the body was sent for postmortem, SHO Deshraj said.

Meanwhile, a woman suffered burn injuries after she allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself on fire over a “dispute” with her mother-in-law in Baseda village in Shamli district on Monday, police said.

She is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said, adding an investigation in the case is on.

