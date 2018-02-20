Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train

A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Muzaffarnagar, police said. The incident happened in Khatauli town last evening. The man, identified as Sonu, allegedly committed suicide over a family dispute, police said, adding that an investigation was being conducted into the incident. In another incident here, a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Kutesra village.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, but could not survive. Police said a family dispute was the reason for her alleged suicide as well.

