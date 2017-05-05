Man climbs atop tank, demands revenge for soldiers’ beheading

Martyr Paramji Singh was killed by Pak army and his body was mutilated while he was patrolling in Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh Martyr Paramji Singh was killed by Pak army and his body was mutilated while he was patrolling in Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh

A man created a ruckus by climbing atop an overhead water tank in an inebriated condition and 0threatening to commit suicide if the government did not avenge the beheading of two soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. Raju Singh (40), a resident of Nadbai town, had climbed atop the tank at Gandhi Park in Bharatpur, around 185 kilometres from the state capital in Jaipur on Thursday.

It took the police close to four hours to bring the drunken man down.

Singh told the police he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge for the beheading of the two Indian Army soldiers in the hands of the Pakistani army earlier this week.

He has been booked under section 60 of the Police Act (punishment for certain offences on road), DSP Avadan Ratnoo said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now