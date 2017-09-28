Only in Express
Man caned to death in UP by village pradhan’s husband

By: PTI | Shahjahanpur | Published:September 28, 2017 6:12 pm
Chotey Lal had a dispute with Rajesh Kumar, the husband of the Rujari village's pradhan, over a walkway on Wednesday.
A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday by the husband of a village head and his associates over a dispute in the Shahjahanpur district, police said.

Chotey Lal had a dispute with Rajesh Kumar, the husband of the Rujari village’s pradhan, over a walkway on Wednesday.

He was allegedly caned to death this morning by Kumar and his associates while he was going to a doctor’s clinic, said Manoj Kumar, Tilhar police station incharge.

Lal succumbed to his injuries on the spot and his body has been sent for post-mortem, Kumar said, adding an FIR has been filed against eight persons, who are absconding.

