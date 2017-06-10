Man booked for posting offensive picture of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

A man has been booked for posting an objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media in Khatauli town of the district, police said on Saturday. Anwar, husband of a Khatauli nagar panchayat member, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act on Friday, circle officer Sukcham Prakash said.

The accused is absconding since the incident. The action was taken against him after some BJP activists protested against the social media post, he said.

