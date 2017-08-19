Latest news
  • Man booked for making ‘derogatory’ comments against Yogi Adityanath on social media

Man booked for making ‘derogatory’ comments against Yogi Adityanath on social media

Updesh Yadav Samajwadi, a resident of Kilapur in the district here, allegedly posted derogatory comments against Adityanath on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Virendra Chauhan, the police station in-charge of Mirzapur, said.

By: PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: August 19, 2017 4:44 pm
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting, funds from HUDCO, PWD to raise funds from HUDCO, India news, National news, latest news, India news Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/ Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Related News

A man has been booked in Shahjahanpur for allegedly making derogatory comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media, the police said on Saturday. Updesh Yadav Samajwadi, a resident of Kilapur in the district here, allegedly posted derogatory comments against Adityanath on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Virendra Chauhan, the police station in-charge of Mirzapur, said.

A police complaint against the accused was lodged this morning by Manoj Kashyap, who had contested the state Assembly polls earlier this year on a BJP ticket from Jalalabad, Chauhan said, adding that the accused was absconding.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 19: Latest News