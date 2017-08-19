Man booked for making ‘derogatory’ comments against Yogi Adityanath on social media

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/ Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/ Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A man has been booked in Shahjahanpur for allegedly making derogatory comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media, the police said on Saturday. Updesh Yadav Samajwadi, a resident of Kilapur in the district here, allegedly posted derogatory comments against Adityanath on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Virendra Chauhan, the police station in-charge of Mirzapur, said.

A police complaint against the accused was lodged this morning by Manoj Kashyap, who had contested the state Assembly polls earlier this year on a BJP ticket from Jalalabad, Chauhan said, adding that the accused was absconding.

