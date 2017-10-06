Man booked for allegedly spreading false news against MR vaccination in Kerala

Police said he allegedly shared the fake news that five students of a local school fainted after they were administered the MR vaccine. (Representatioanal Image) Police said he allegedly shared the fake news that five students of a local school fainted after they were administered the MR vaccine. (Representatioanal Image)

Related News Chandigarh: Another boy passes out after MR vaccination

A man has been booked by police in Kottayam district of Kerala for allegedly spreading false news against measles-rubella (MR) vaccination through social media channels such as Facebook and WhatsApp. A person named Sebastian has been charged under Section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act and a notice has been sent asking him to appear for questioning, confirmed ASI Anoop at the Melekavu police station. The complaint was filed by Dr Yashodharan.

Police said he allegedly shared the fake news that five students of a local school fainted after they were administered the MR vaccine. Sebastian claims to be a member of the organisation ‘International Human Rights Association’ which also has a Facebook page. Sebastian’s son did not receive the vaccination at school, police said. The state-level MR vaccination programme was kickstarted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Ernakulam on Tuesday. Camps have been set up at government and private schools, anganwadis and hospitals.

“Effectiveness & safety of Measles-Rubella Vaccination have been scientifically proven time & again, through rigorous tests and experiments,” the CM tweeted. “Do not fall for rumours. Vaccines are safe. I invite everyone to join this campaign to eliminate measles and control Rubella,” he added in another tweet. The chief minister said all children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years must be given the vaccine during the month-long campaign.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App