Man behind Versova beach clean-up meets Devendra Fadnavis, Aaditya

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended “full support” to Afroz Shah during a meeting on Thursday after the latter suspended his beach cleaning campaign at Versova. Shah said that the chief minister has also asked him to look at ways to convert the marine litter into energy. “The CM has asked me to look at ways to convert this waste into energy so that it does not have to be segregated and sent to landfills,” said Shah.

According to Shah, the CM also promised to join his clean-up on Saturday if he resumes the campaign this week. “However, I am not planning to restart the clean-up until I see some concrete action on the ground. They need to replace the administrative lethargy with a robust mechanism for us to carry on,” added Shah. During the meeting, the CM discussed three main issues with Shah — how to get the campaign restarted, how to deal with the marine litter and the law and order issue. The CM’s office posted details of the meeting on Twitter and assured him “all the support from government!”

Meanwhile, the winner of the Champions of the Earth Award by the United Nations Environment Programme also met Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday. “He has also assured me complete support in the movement,” said Shah. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was also present at the meeting with the CM, said, “We have extended them all support since it is a movement for the people. The corporation is already doing its work. Since goons are troubling them, I spoke to the police station there and asked them to provide them protection.”

After the meeting, Thackeray also posted on Twitter, “Met with AfrozShah1 yesterday. Requested him to not give up on the beach cleaning by citizens. 2 issues: law & order — will speak to Police. Also will have Shiv Sena-Yuva Sena members present to ensure those cleaning are safe. Also met the Mayor iamvmahadeshwar ji, along @AfrozShah1 & team. Assured him that the existing BMC support will be expanded as per newly arisen requirements. BMC & citizens working in sync is a great boon for the city.”

Shah suspended beach clean-up on Sunday after completing 109 weeks after local goons abused and heckled his volunteers. He also raised complaints that the BMC did not clear the garbage removed from the beach for months.

