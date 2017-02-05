Man behind ATM attack in Bengaluru 3 years ago held

CCTV footage of the incident had triggered outrage CCTV footage of the incident had triggered outrage

Police in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh claimed to have arrested the man behind the vicious machete attack on a woman inside an ATM kiosk in Bengaluru three years ago, an incident that triggered public outrage and was captured on CCTV camera. The 32-year-old accused, K Madhukar Reddy, is a fugitive allegedly involved in the murder of a woman in Anantapur the same year, police claimed, adding that they suspect him to be behind two other murders and multiple robberies.

Reddy, who was convicted of murder in 2005 and awarded life imprisonment, had escaped from the Kadapa Central Jail along with three other inmates in 2011 and had gone missing subsequently, police said. He was spotted by a special police team tracking criminals who went underground, Chittoor SP Ghattamaneni Srinivas told reporters.

Reddy allegedly attacked Jyothi Uday, a 47-year-old bank employee and resident of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, with a machete on the morning of November 19, 2013 after robbing her inside the ATM kiosk near NR Square in Bengaluru, causing serious injuries on the head that triggered temporary paralysis and took her more than a year in the hospital to recover, police said. “Reddy, who is from Diguvapalle village of Maddanapalle area in Chittoor district, has confessed to the act,” Chitoor SP G Srinivas said.

Despite the incident being captured on CCTV camera, the police had not been able to crack the case. Bengaluru and Anantapur Police had been working on the case together after it was established that the same person was involved in the murder of a woman in Dharmavaram area of Anantapur on November 10, 2013.

“Reddy also confessed to breaking into a house in Chandrababu Nagar in Dharmavaram and attacking Pramilamma K after snatching two ATM cards from her. He forced her to provide the ATM pin, stabbed her and left her to die. He also stole Rs 3,500 kept in the house and used the ATM cards the next day to withdraw Rs 18,000 until the woman’s son got the cards blocked,’’ SP Srinivas said.

The news of Reddy’s arrest came at a time when Jyothi’s family had lost hope of the police finding the attacker.

“We thought he may never be arrested. We came to know about his arrest through the media and we are happy about it,” said Uday Kumar, Jyothi’s husband.

Police also suspect that Reddy was involved in a robbery attempt at Jedcherla on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where a man was stabbed by an unidentified person, and the murder of a woman in a park near Panjagutta in Hyderabad on March 20, 2015.

A Maddanapalle court had sentenced Reddy to life in prison after he hurled bombs during a scuffle with neighbours in 2005, killing one person. He escaped from prison after hoodwinking the police in December 2011.

