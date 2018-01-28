Man beheads wife on suspicion of character

In a fit of rage, Pawar allegedly attacked Seema with an axe, police said. (Representational Image) In a fit of rage, Pawar allegedly attacked Seema with an axe, police said. (Representational Image)

A pregnant woman was allegedly beheaded on Sunday by her drunkard husband who suspected her character in Kosdani village of the district, police said. The incident occurred in the morning when the accused, identified as Pramod Pawar, had a heated argument with his wife Seema at their hut, they said. In a fit of rage, Pawar allegedly attacked Seema with an axe, police said.

On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed Seema to local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have registered a case of murder against the accused and have launched a search to arrest him. According to police, Pramod was a drunkard and did odd jobs for living. During an argument, he questionned the fidelity of his wife who was expecting, a Arni police station official said.

