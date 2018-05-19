Man beats fiancée to death over talking to another person over phone

A 21-year-old man allegedly beat his fiancée to death in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan after finding out that she was talking to another man over phone, the police said.

Harish had gone to visit her fiancée Nisha (17) at her house in Panthal village last night where he caught her talking to someone else on a mobile phone which she had kept hidden, SHO of Bichiwada police station Sunil Sharma said. When Nisha could not give a satisfactory answer, he started beating her. Her mother was also at home and when she tried to protect her, the accused hit her also, he said.

The girl died due to internal injury and the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. The accused, a resident of Gujarat, has been arrested, the officer said.

