Man beaten up, jailed in Doha for joining work late

Doha Police arrested Khan on the night of December 2 and he is in their custody since then. (Representational photo) Doha Police arrested Khan on the night of December 2 and he is in their custody since then. (Representational photo)

A 25-year-old man from Hyderabad, who was working as a driver in Qatar capital Doha, was allegedly beaten up by his employer for joining work late after a leave. The employer allegedly lodged a false complaint against Mohammed Imran Ali Khan, a resident of Jahanuma in Phool Bagh area, for damaging his car.

Doha Police arrested Khan on the night of December 2 and he is in their custody since then, his father Mohammed Yousuf Ali Khan said on Wednesday. Imran had started working for the Qatar citizen in April 2014. He had returned home a week before Ramzan this year.

“He was supposed to return to Doha after 40 days but his mother passed away and I was unwell. So he stayed back and returned on December 2. He had called me from the Doha airport and said that he had informed his employer that he was back. The man asked him to come to his home. After that I had no news of him for two days,’’ Yousuf, a retired police constable, said.

On Monday, a friend of Imran called Yousuf and told him that Imran was severely beaten up by the man and other servants. “Imran’s friend said that the sheikh was angry that he returned four months late… The sheikh smashed his car’s windshield and lodged a false complaint that Imran had damaged his car… We have approached the MEA and Indian Embassy,’’ Yousuf said, adding the man had kept Imran’s five months’ salary and driving licence as surety.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App