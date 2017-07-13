Man beaten up in Nagpur for allegedly carrying beef, four detained

A man was beaten up in Nagpur in Maharashtra by a four-member gang for allegedly carrying beef. The incident has been reported in Bharsingi area of the city. A case has been registered by Nagpur police and four people have been detained for interrogation, news agency ANI reported.
ANI also tweeted a video showing the man, whose identity is not known yet, being dragged and kicked around by the men. The meat sample has reportedly been sent for forensic analysis.
The incident follows a long list of such cases of mobs taking law into their own hands often resulting in casualties. Last month, protests broke out in various parts of the country against targeted lynchings of minorities and Dalits after Junaid Khan, a 15-year-old, was stabbed to death on a Mathura-bound train by a mob in Ballabhgarh in Haryana. Khan’s death ensued after an argument over train seats escalated. Khan and his friends were called ‘beef-eaters’ by the mob and they were mocked over their skull caps.
#WATCH: Man beaten up for allegedly carrying beef in Nagpur’s Bharsingi, no arrests have been made yet. #Maharashtra (July 12th) pic.twitter.com/JiFAZMfRSS
— ANI (@ANI_news) July 13, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an event at the Sabarmati ashram in Gujarat, soon condemned violence in the name of ‘gau raksha’. “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve,” he tweeted.
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:44 amThis is extremely serious. Modi is just giving lip sympathy but is indirectly helping these cow brigade by bringing law to ban of cows for slaughtering and beef ban . This law has emboldened them and are lease bothered about what PM says in his Man-ki-baat. His dil--ki-baat is different which these Cow brigade knows and are continuing in what pleases the BJP, RSS and PM. Finally it will be this holy Cow which will bring down BJP and Modi from Government. Sooner the better.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:40 amA game to threaten the members of the beef eating community and those selling it! The game plan is to beat into submission and instill a terror! Not healthy for the country!Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:32 amCan India ever become a first world country or even a model democracy? Our priorities should be to achieve world class systems of justice, education, health, economy and equality of all citizens not what is happening around. Only corruption free governance and rising GDP should not satisfy us.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:22 amdont blame Hindus,,i have 100s of hindu frens who are all peace lover and they never hate islam however dont like some muslims,,,,,blame the gangs who are running theses show like gau rakshash,bajrang dal,sanghsss and Ban them,,which cant happen,,only they can be teached a lesson by Hindu mahasaba, supreme court and with some Hindus NGOSReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:17 ami am really concerned as a citizen of India as to where India is heading under Modi rule, it this is not stopped may God protect t India and minorities, Dalits, obc, sc, st and other from the low caste society The Indian police machinery has failed to protect minorities particularly in the states ruled by BJP.There is not a single incident of such nature in the States ruled by Congress and other political parties. Despite people are seen on the VDO thrashing Muslims in broad daylight, but police are mute and not thrashing them, they are also helping them in such incidents. We need an impartial police machinery, which can handle lynching casesReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:07 amhindoo taliban in hindoo pakistanReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:07 amPeople are f ing so busy in hurting sentiments of a religion that they leave no stone unturned. Who wants to live with sikulars like you, who thinks gao rakshak are hindu terrorists but People killing Amarnath pilgrims are secular and don't belong to any particular sect. This is a nation where our people fought for the freedom of nation to establish a secular nation, and later that nation was divided based on religion because they wanted a new nation. Now In the remaining secular nation, there are places like Bengal, and J K where hindus are not safe. because it has turn into a nation of minority appea t. They were the people who don't want a secular nation so they created new nation, what if true hindus feel the same, will you give half of land to those hindus ? Just mark my words, One day, True hindus will ask for a safe nation, and then I will see the reaction of sikulars.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:26 amBhaktard ....do u c a similarity btw urself and Let /Isis??? I close my case .....I enjoyed secularism till now...which had the whole world looking up to imitate.....now ur talibanism is getting us down.....Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:27 amYOU ARE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT TERRORISTS IN KASHMIR ARE SAME AS GAURAKSHA TERRORISTS IN INDIA. THE GOVT OF INDIA IS ENEMY OF KASHMIRI TERRORISTS BUT THE SAME GOVT IS HAND IN GLOVE WITH THE GAU-RAKSHA TERRORISTS. THAT IS THE DIFFERENCE. WHEN GAU RAKSHAKS KILL IT IS THE GOVT OF INDIA WHICH IS KILLING.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 9:54 amuntil Bajrang Dal etc will not be banned it cannot be stoppedReply
