Man beaten up in Nagpur for allegedly carrying beef, four detained

A man was beaten up in Nagpur in Maharashtra by a four-member gang for allegedly carrying beef. The incident has been reported in Bharsingi area of the city. A case has been registered by Nagpur police and four people have been detained for interrogation, news agency ANI reported.

ANI also tweeted a video showing the man, whose identity is not known yet, being dragged and kicked around by the men. The meat sample has reportedly been sent for forensic analysis.

The incident follows a long list of such cases of mobs taking law into their own hands often resulting in casualties. Last month, protests broke out in various parts of the country against targeted lynchings of minorities and Dalits after Junaid Khan, a 15-year-old, was stabbed to death on a Mathura-bound train by a mob in Ballabhgarh in Haryana. Khan’s death ensued after an argument over train seats escalated. Khan and his friends were called ‘beef-eaters’ by the mob and they were mocked over their skull caps.

#WATCH: Man beaten up for allegedly carrying beef in Nagpur’s Bharsingi, no arrests have been made yet. #Maharashtra (July 12th) pic.twitter.com/JiFAZMfRSS — ANI (@ANI_news) July 13, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an event at the Sabarmati ashram in Gujarat, soon condemned violence in the name of ‘gau raksha’. “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve,” he tweeted.

