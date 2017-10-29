Man beaten to death over land dispute, two persons arrested

A man was beaten to death by a group of people at Aanlatikara village in Jajpur district over a land dispute and two persons were arrested today in this connection, police said. While 12 people have been named in the FIR in connection with the killing of Kalandi Charan Mallick (40) late last night, police said they have arrested two of accused today.

The arrested persons are – Arjun Malik and Tulia Pradhan, police said adding a nephew of the deceased had filed an FIR naming 12 persons for killing his uncle.

“Based on the FIR, we have arrested two persons and the rest accused will be arrested soon,” said Jyoti Prakash Panda, inspector-in-charge of Jenapur police station.

Police said Kalandi had a prolonged dispute with Arjun Malik’s family over a land.

