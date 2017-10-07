Man batters mother to death on suspicion of character, held 

When the accused attacked his mother, there was nobody else in the house as his sister had gone to fetch water, police officials said. (Representational Photo) When the accused attacked his mother, there was nobody else in the house as his sister had gone to fetch water, police officials said. (Representational Photo)

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a club at Jharan village in the district by her son, on suspicion of her character, police said on Saturday. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Guruwaru Kanwar (26), for the crime that took place on Friday, officials said. The victim, Urmila Kanwar, died on the spot. When the accused attacked his mother, there was nobody else in the house as his sister had gone to fetch water, police officials said.

“The accused suspected his mother’s character and they used to be quarrel over the issue,” the officials said. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s kin, Lailunga police arrested Guruwaru on Friday and also recovered the club used in the crime.

A local court has sent the accused to 14 days of judicial custody.

