Man attempts to molest student outside SPPU girl’s hostel, flees

In a shocking incident, a man attempted to molest a student barely a few feet from the girls’ hostel complex at the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus. The incident took place on Thursday evening at 8 pm, while the student was on her way back to the hostel complex from the gym.

While The Indian Express could not contact the student, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade and head of security (retd) Brigadier S Hole have confirmed the incident. “There was a molestation attempt but it was unsuccessful… according to the girl, someone grabbed her, and she immediately raised an alarm. Within seconds, our security staff reached the spot, as the hostel is barely a few feet away. Unfortunately, the man ran away… the security staff immediately called the police,” said Hole.

The incident has raised security concerns, with university staffers pointing out that the accused could be an outsider, as per the description by the girl. This has again highlighted the problem of trespassers on the university campus.

The vice-chancellor said that on Thursday evening, there was a power failure on campus for a couple of minutes, and the stranger had tried to take advantage of the dark.

When queried about measures taken by the administration for the safety of women students, Gade said that recently, the university had started a shuttle service to ferry such students from the main gate to the women’s hostel after 6 pm.

However, additional security measures are being put in place in the wake of the incident.

“One security personnel is already posted near the incident spot, we will now post two securitymen. Also, in addition to street lights, we have put up focus lights to ensure that the road leading up to the girls’ hostel is well-lit. We also urge our women students to use the shuttle service after 6 pm, though I want to assure them… we will ensure that no woman student feels unsafe on campus,” said Gade.