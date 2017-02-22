Man attacks girl with chilli powder, second time in three months

For the second time in three months, a 22-year-old man attacked a Class XI student by throwing chilli powder in her eyes when she was returning home from college. The accused, Bundu, fled after committing the act yesterday. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Watch What Else is Making News



Police said Bundu had attacked the girl in the same fashion three months back following which he was sent to jail. A case had also been registered against him at that time.

The victim’s parents, however, alleged that police had not dealt with him strictly at that time, which is why he repeated the act. They demanded that police take strict action against him this time.

The City Kotwal, Shailendra Pratap Gautam, when contacted, said he would take proper action against the accused after receiving a written complaint from the girl’s family.