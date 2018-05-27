UP: Man assaulted for meeting woman from another community, two booked

The alleged incident happened earlier this week when Mohammad Rizwan, a barber from neighbouring Chaubeypur village, arrived at Anwarganj railway station to meet an unidentified woman. (Representational) The alleged incident happened earlier this week when Mohammad Rizwan, a barber from neighbouring Chaubeypur village, arrived at Anwarganj railway station to meet an unidentified woman. (Representational)

Two people were booked on Saturday after a video of them allegedly assaulting a Muslim man for meeting a Hindu woman at Uttar Pradesh’s Farukkabad railway station went viral on social media.

The alleged incident happened earlier this week when Mohammad Rizwan, a barber from neighbouring Chaubeypur village, arrived at Anwarganj railway station to meet an unidentified woman. In the video, he was seen being assaulted by four people.

Anwarganj railway police officer, Rahul Pandey said, “An FIR has been registered against two persons named Mohan and Bholu Dubey, and two others who are yet to be identified. They are absconding.”

The case was registered under IPC sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult to breach peace), among others.

The police said Rizwan had not reported the incident as he was scared. Police got to know of the video that was possibly shot by a bystander, following which he was traced and a complaint registered. “We are investigating why the youths beat him up. Prima facie it seems he was meeting a Hindu woman at the time. The woman is not visible in the video, but we are tyring to find out how the men got to know about the meeting and if they belong to any political group,” Pandey said.

