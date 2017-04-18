Man arrested for threatening wife at gunpoint

Angry with his wife for leaving his Rohtak home, a 27-year-old man, who allegedly tried to forcefully take her back at gunpoint in outer Delhi, was arrested on Monday.

Yashpal was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident and had threatened to open fire at his wife’s brother’s house in Sultanpuri area, in the wee hours on Monday, said a senior police officer.

Yashpal was accompanied by one Devender, and the duo were later arrested, he said.

While he was threatening his wife, residents of the locality gathered outside the house and managed to seize Yashpal’s gun, said the officer.

The duo were thrashed and handed over to police.

Yashpal got married to Rakhi around four years back. He used to run an ITI canteen on contract.

The couple had frequent fights. Upset over the frequent fights, Rakhi decided to leave her husband and return to Delhi.

“Her brother Akash told us that he was contacted by his sister who wanted to return to Delhi. Akash visited the couple’s home in Rohtak, Haryana and brought her back to Delhi,” said a senior police officer.

When Yashpal found that his wife was missing he tracked her down to her brother’s house and reached there with Devender.

He threatened to fire at them if Rakhi didn’t accompany him back home, said the officer.

