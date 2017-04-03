Man arrested for stalking JNU student

(Representational Image), 26-year-old Shailesh Kumar was arrested yesterday from outside a girl’s hostel inside JNU (Representational Image), 26-year-old Shailesh Kumar was arrested yesterday from outside a girl’s hostel inside JNU

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a JNU student, police said today. The accused, Shailesh Kumar is a resident of Munirka village, and was arrested yesterday from outside a girls’ hostel located inside JNU campus, they added.

A few days back, he had tried to talk to the victim but she refused. Infuriated, he started stalking her. The victim told the police that he followed her for a fortnight and even came outside her hostel, breaching the security of the college campus.

On finding the accused outside her hostel, she immediately alerted college security. The youth was detained and later handed over to the police. “On Saturday, we received a PCR call from a girls’ hostel in JNU campus about a stalker.

A police team reached the spot and arrested him. The arrested person is a college dropout and works at a shop in the locality,” a senior police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now