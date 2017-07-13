Man arrested for slapping Muslim trader in Haryana

Anil Kumar (28), a resident of Hisar’s Rishi Nagar, was arrested on Wednesday and was sent to judicial custody on Thursday by a court in Hisar, a police spokesman said. (Picture for representational purpose) Anil Kumar (28), a resident of Hisar’s Rishi Nagar, was arrested on Wednesday and was sent to judicial custody on Thursday by a court in Hisar, a police spokesman said. (Picture for representational purpose)

A man has been arrested for allegedly slapping a Muslim trader from Uttar Pradesh after he refused to raise ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan during a protest by Bajrang Dal activists in Hisar against the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, police said on Thursday. Anil Kumar (28), a resident of Hisar’s Rishi Nagar, was arrested on Wednesday and was sent to judicial custody on Thursday by a court in Hisar, a police spokesman said.

The activists of the Dal took out a march near a mosque in Hisar on Wednesday to protest the attack on pilgrims in Kashmir Valley. The trader hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh had come to the mosque to offer prayers on Wednesday when the Dal activists were taking out a march. As the Bajrang Dal activists were raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans, someone in the crowd asked the victim, who was at the mosque’s gate, to do the same. When he refused, he was allegedly slapped by someone in the crowd, police said, adding that a complaint was filed by the trader against around 100 unidentified people who were part of the crowd.

A Bajrang Dal leader in Hisar said no one from the Dal had slapped the trader. The police said that 100 to 125 unidentified people were protesting outside the mosque and claimed that a few agitated members of the mob also kicked its door. Cases of rioting, promoting enmity between classes, maliciously insulting religious beliefs of any class, causing disturbance to an assembly engaged in religious worship, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation have been registered against the 100-125 unknown persons, police said.

SHO at the City Police Station Lalit Kumar said that others involved in this incident would be also be arrested soon.

