Man arrested for siphoning off money from credit card accounts

A 28-year-old man who allegedly siphoned off money from the credit and debit card accounts of various people after collecting details over phone was arrested today, police said. “The accused Ashish Kumar Jha was arrested following a raid at his residence in Madhubani in Bihar,” said deputy commissioner of police(South East) Romil Baanya.

“Search of Jha’s associates and employees are being taken up and further arrests are likely,” said the officer. A complaint was lodged by one Shushil Chandra Rastogi on March 27, who lost over a lakh rupees after sharing details of his credit card to a call centre employee who claimed that his card was blocked and details were needed to unblock it.

Explaining the modus operandi, the officer said, “The accused with his four to five employees would call random people claiming that their cards were blocked.” Then to reactivate it, the callers used to seek more card details, following which the money from the card would be siphoned off and transferred to e-wallets, said the officer.

“His bank account is being analysed to know as to how many people have been cheated,” Baanya said. A telephone, from which the call was made to the complainant and a desktop computer of the accused, have been recovered during the raid.

