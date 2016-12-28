Man arrested for sexually harassing teenage girl from New Zealand

The garment shop salesman was arrested on charges of sexually harassing the 16-year-old girl when she was trying a dress at a shop at the Cantt area in Varanasi. (Representational image) The garment shop salesman was arrested on charges of sexually harassing the 16-year-old girl when she was trying a dress at a shop at the Cantt area in Varanasi. (Representational image)

A garment shop salesman was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl student from New Zealand when she was trying a dress at a shop at Cantt area here, police said today. Durga Prasad Yadav was arrested for sexually harassing the girl at a shop inside the hotel where she was staying at Mall Road yesterday, they said.

Watch What Else Is In News?

The accused has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and provision 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer Raj Kumar Yadav said.

A complaint was registered by the hotel management with the Cantt police station after the girl told her friends and tour guide about the incident, police said.

The victim was part of a group of girls from New Zealand, who are on an educational tour in India for cultural studies, and are staying at the hotel, the CO said.