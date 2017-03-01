Maharashtra: Man arrested for sending threatening messages to political leaders

City police on Wednesday arrested an `RTI activist’ for sending abusive and threatening text messages to several political leaders in Maharashtra. Deepakkumar Pyarelal Gupta (42), the accused, was arrested at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra this morning, said inspector Mahadeo Nimbalkar of Vile Parle police station in Mumbai.

Watch What Else is Making News



NCP leader and MLC Vidya Chavan had filed a complaint at the Vile Parle police station after getting an abusive text message on February 21. The unidentified sender also threatened to shoot her dead.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Neelam Gorhe too filed a complaint with Pune police that she had received a threatening text message.

Police zeroed in on the accused by tracing the location of the mobile phone from which the messages were sent.

Gupta, who works at a saree shop in Jalgaon, was also an RTI activist, police said, adding that he confessed to have sent the same text message to over a dozen political leaders, including a minister.