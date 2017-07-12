Man arrested for sacrilege incident in Ludhiana

A man has been arrested in connection with a violation incident that took place in Ludhiana. (Source: Google Map) A man has been arrested in connection with a violation incident that took place in Ludhiana. (Source: Google Map)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sacrilege incident that took place at Mundan village near here, police said on Wednesday. Tension had gripped the area here last evening when the news of sacrilege spread. A large number of protesters, including women, had squatted on the busy Samrala road demanding arrest of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhruman Nimble said the accused, Sukhbir Singh, was a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar colony situated nearby. He was identified with the help of CCTV footage installed in the place of worship, the officer said. According to police, during preliminary investigations, the accused claimed that he desecrated a religious book as he was depressed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App