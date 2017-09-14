Man arrested for raping physically challenged woman

The 27-year-old woman, who was speech and hearing impaired, lived in Palghar’s Dahanu area with her parents and worked at a construction site where the man was also employed as a supervisor, an official at Dahanu police station said. (Source: Representational image) The 27-year-old woman, who was speech and hearing impaired, lived in Palghar’s Dahanu area with her parents and worked at a construction site where the man was also employed as a supervisor, an official at Dahanu police station said. (Source: Representational image)

The police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a physically challenged woman following which she became pregnant.

The 27-year-old woman, who was speech and hearing impaired, lived in Palghar’s Dahanu area with her parents and worked at a construction site where the man was also employed as a supervisor, an official at Dahanu police station said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s father on Tuesday night, the supervisor allegedly raped his daughter at the construction site at Patolpada in Dahanu earlier this year.

The man later refused to marry her when she became pregnant, the police said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the man in the wee hours today and booked him under IPC section 376 (rape), police said, adding that further investigation was on.

