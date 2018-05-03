Man arrested for ‘posting’ obscene cartoon gets bail

Mussavir was booked on April 27 after Dwarka lawyer S N Verma filed a case saying the “objectionable cartoon” had offended him. He said the cartoon was a distasteful and awful depiction of constitutional authorities. (Representational) Mussavir was booked on April 27 after Dwarka lawyer S N Verma filed a case saying the “objectionable cartoon” had offended him. He said the cartoon was a distasteful and awful depiction of constitutional authorities. (Representational)

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to a 37-year-old Hyderabad resident, a day after the Delhi police’s special cell arrested him for allegedly posting an obscene cartoon of top politicians on the social media. Syed Abdul Bari Mussavir was booked under the Information Technology Act’s section 67 A that deals with publishing or transmitting of sexually explicit material and for criminal conspiracy.

The police suspect involvement of more people in posting the cartoon and plan to question them. “Mussavir told us more than one person dealt with the (Facebook) page where the cartoon was posted. We will call others for questioning,” said a police officer.

Mussavir was booked on April 27 after Dwarka lawyer S N Verma filed a case saying the “objectionable cartoon” had offended him. He said the cartoon was a distasteful and awful depiction of constitutional authorities.

Mussavir said two administrators and five editors including him managed the page —Mangalore Voice . “I had told the police that I did not post the material, rather it was posted by one of the other editors. I had nothing to do with it. I did not even share or comment on the post…I did not even notice the post till the police approached me,” said Mussavir.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued the bail after Mussavir’s lawyer, Somnath Bharti, pleaded he was falsely implicated. Bharti said there was no evidence, even prima, that his client was involved in any conspiracy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App