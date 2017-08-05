Man arrested for killing live-in partner

The city police on Friday arrested a 44-year-old man for strangulating his live-in partner to death. Vijay Malgaonkar, the accused, killed his partner Dolly Rodrigues (37) at around 4.30 am and later walked into Vartak Nagar police station and confessed to his act, police said.

He told the police that he killed her because he suspected her fidelity. Both the accused and the victim had broken up with their respective spouses and were living together, the police said.

Malgaonkar used to quarrel with the victim often, suspecting her character. After one such quarrel, she left him in April this year, only to return two days ago, police said.

A case of murder under section 302 of IPC has been registered. Further probe is on.

