Man arrested for killing former wife after finding her with friend at home

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 40-year-old man who had given triple talaq to his wife, then got her married off and divorced from a friend so he could remarry her as per Sharia law, was arrested for her murder in Bijnor on Thursday. Mohammed Ateeq allegedly slit 32-year-old Shabana’s throat in a fit of rage on Sunday after he found her in an “objectionable state” at his home with his friend Imran, with whom he got her married earlier.

According to the police, Ateeq had given triple talaq to Shabana on July 4, but brought her back to his house a week ago, after completing the conditions laid out in Sharia, which require a woman who has been given triple talaq to go through a ‘nikaah halala’. Shabana had to get married to Imran, and then get divorced by him in order to remarry Ateeq. The accused had solemnised her ‘nikaah’ with Imran, who gave triple talaq to Shabana on December 9.

Station House Officer of Noorpur police station, Satendra Kumar Singh, said, “Ateeq told the police that he married Shabana around 13 years ago. Following regular altercations between him and his wife, their marital relations had turned sour. After a verbal duel on July 4, Ateeq gave triple talaq to Shabana.”

The SHO said, “Ateeq said that since they have three children and the youngest one was a 5-year-old boy, he soon realised his mistake of pronouncing triple talaq without considering the consequences. Ateeq decided to follow the Sharia to stay with Shabana as a married couple again.”

“Ateeq got Shabana married to his friend Imran, his neighbour, on November 11, on a condition that Imran would give her triple talaq at the earliest. Imran, however, started delaying. But, following intervention by some local residents, Imran gave Shabana triple talaq on December 9,” the SHO said.

Shabana started living with Ateeq again, but their “nikaah” had not been solemnised. “During interrogation, Ateeq claimed that when he returned home on Sunday, he found Shabana in an objectionable state with Imran. The children were not at home. He attacked Shabana and Imran with a knife. While Imran managed to escape, Ateeq slit Shabana’s throat, killing her,” said senior sub-inspector Sahansarveer Singh. Though Ateeq escaped after the murder, police arrested him from near his house on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App