Man arrested for kidnap, rape of minor girl

A man has been arrested here on the charge of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, police said today.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped on March 28 and raped. She was later found from near the district hospital here, SHO of Sector 20 Police Station Anil Shahi said.

The accused has been arrested and the girl sent for medical examination, the officer said, adding an investigation is underway.

