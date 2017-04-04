Man arrested for involvement in illegal slaughter of buffaloes

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal slaughter of buffaloes in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

During a raid in Gulshan locality of Shamli on Monday, 13 buffaloes were seized from the man’s house, a police officer said.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and he was arrested, the officer said.

In a separate incident, police seized meat, suspected to be that of cow, from a house in Tessa village in Sikheda of Shamli district on Monday evening.

Nine people have been booked and the meat sample sent to laboratory for test, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now