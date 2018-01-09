Man arrested for ‘harassing’ ex-cricketer’s daughter sent to police custody till January 11

Debkumar Maity Debkumar Maity

The 32-year-old man arrested for allegedly harassing the daughter of a former top cricketer was brought to Mumbai from Kolkata on Monday. He was produced in the Bandra court and has been remanded in police custody till January 11.

During interrogation, accused Debkumar Maity told the police that before calling the former cricketer’s residence, he had sought the “approval from God”. He claimed that every time he would look at the sky and say “(name withheld) meri hai”, there was a thunder in the sky, which, he believed was the approval from God.

Senior Police Inspector Pandit Thakre from Bandra police station said, “We have examined Maity and he is mentally sound.”

The police team arrived in Mumbai on Monday morning following which his statement was recorded with the help of a local Bengali translator. The accused told the police that he saw the victim on television during an IPL match in 2011 and “fell in love with her”. The police said that the accused even got the victim’s name tattooed on his hand.

“Maity claimed that before making a call, he had sought approval from God, which strengthened his feeling. The accused called at the ex-cricketer’s residence and told the receiver of the call that the girl was his, following which the receiver threatened to send the police after him,” said an officer from the Bandra police station, who did not wish to be named.

The accused lives with his mother, a brother and four sisters at Midnapore in West Bengal. The police said that one of his nephews helped him in getting the number of ex-cricketer’s office. “One of his relatives owns a cyber cafe in Midnapore and he approached his nephew for her number. The nephew surfed through the internet and gave him the star’s address and his office’s number,” said an officer.

The police said that Maity was star-struck and had visited film city in Mumbai in 2012. The accused stayed in Mumbai for a day and while he was returning he was nabbed by Nagpur police for assaulting a fellow passenger.

An officer further said, “While he was returning to Midnapore, the accused had a scuffle with a fellow traveller… following which he was taken into the custody for a day by the Nagpur police.”

According to the police, Maity had set his brother’s two-wheeler on fire four months ago after he was refused a ride on it. “Maity asked for a ride on his brother’s bike, which his brother refused. The accused then lit a matchstick and set the bike on fire.”

The police said the accused had been calling at the ex-cricketer’s residence since the last week of December, threatening to kidnap the girl. During the phone conversation, the accused said that he would marry the former cricketer’s daughter.

The Bandra police registered a case on Friday after a personal assistant of ex-cricketer approached the police. After getting his location, a police team was dispatched to trace the accused.

The accused was produced in a local court at Midnapore and after getting his transit remand, the Mumbai police brought Maity to the city. The police said the accused is unemployed and a college dropout. The accused also has drawn several sketches of the victim, the police said.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (D) (stalking), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

