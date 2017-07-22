Man arrested for ‘creating fake Facebook profile of Girish Bapat’

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly creating a Facebook profile of BJP MLA and Pune Guardian Minister Girish Bapat and posting obscene photographs of several women on it. The accused has been identified as Ruturaj Savkar Nalawade (30), a resident of Dholwad village in Junnar. Bapat’s media advisor discovered the fake Facebook

profile and lodged an offence in this case at Bundgarden police station under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Senior Inspector Radhika Phadke of the cyber crime cell initiated probe in this case and found that the fake profile ‘Namdar Girish Bapat’ was created by Nalawade. Police are now investigating why he created a fake profile on the social networking site in the name of Bapat. The police said that Nalawade has created other fake profiles which are being investigated. The police said that Nalawade is a farmer and also works a stringer for a local media service.

