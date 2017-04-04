Man arrested for allegedly raping elderly woman    

Investigations revealed that Rajeevan was behind the sexual abuse, the official said. (Representational Image) Investigations revealed that Rajeevan was behind the sexual abuse, the official said. (Representational Image)

One person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of an elderly woman, who was later found hanging, police said.

P M Rajeevan, a distant relative of the 70-year-old woman, was arrested under sections 306 (abetment of suicide)and 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC, Muzhakunnu S I Rajesh said. The woman who was residing in Pazhancherry near Iritty in the district had gone to her ancestral house at Muzhakunnu, where her sisters are living, on March 30.

As her sisters had gone to hospital, the woman was alone at the house. Around evening on the same day, neighbours informed the police that the woman was found hanging. Postmortem was conducted at the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur, which revealed that the woman was sexually abused before her death.

Investigations revealed that Rajeevan was behind the sexual abuse, the official said.

