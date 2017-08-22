Man arrested for allegedly duping cricket-aspirant of Rs 7 lakhs

Bhambhri was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch after a complaint was filed against him by Rishabh Tyagi (Picture for representational purpose) Bhambhri was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch after a complaint was filed against him by Rishabh Tyagi (Picture for representational purpose)

Saurav Bhambhri, a resident of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday by the Delhi Police for allegedly duping a cricket-aspirant of Rs 7 lakhs on the pretext of getting him a visa to play the sport in Australia. Bhambhri, who has formerly played in the Vijay Trophy and inter-university cricket tournament, formed a company in 2010 that sought to arrange visas for aspiring cricketers to play the sport abroad for a hefty sum of money.

Bhambhri was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch after a complaint was filed against him by Rishabh Tyagi. Tyagi alleged that he paid Bhambhri Rs 7 lakh in return for a visa and a chance to play cricket in Australia. However, Tyagi did not get back the money he paid Bhambhri after his visa was rejected by officials in 2015.

(With inputs from Mahender Singh Manral)

