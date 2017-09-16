Man arrested after wife says ‘duped into embracing Islam, sought dowry’

On Thursday evening, Manch members staged a protest outside the Kwarsi police station, demanding the arrest of the accused. “We have arrested the husband,”said the police. On Thursday evening, Manch members staged a protest outside the Kwarsi police station, demanding the arrest of the accused. “We have arrested the husband,”said the police.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Aligarh on Friday after his wife, a Hindu, lodged a police complaint, alleging she was duped into embracing Islam and marrying a Muslim in 2006.

Alleging that her husband had identified himself as a Hindu before the wedding, the 28-year-old woman got an FIR registered against him and her six in-laws on charges of dowry harassment and unnatural sex late Thursday.

The woman claimed that on Thursday, she approached members of RSS offshoot Hindu Jagran Manch, who accompanied her to the police station. On her request, Manch members will arrange a ‘ghar wapasi’ (conversion to Hinduism)

programme next week, she added.

For over six months now, the woman and her three children — two boys (three and 10 years old) and a 9-year-old girl

— have been staying at a rented accommodation, around 200 m from her husband’s house in Kwarsi area.

“On Wednesday, my husband, along with his relatives, barged into my house and assaulted me, injuring my neck and left ear. Locals came to my rescue and they escaped. Later, through a local, I approached the Manch members. Along with them, I went to the Kwarsi police station and got a case registered,” the woman said.

Kwarsi police Station House Officer Dileep Kumar Singh said that based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 377 (unnatural offences) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount over fifty rupees) of the IPC.

On Thursday evening, Manch members staged a protest outside the Kwarsi police station, demanding the arrest of the accused. “We have arrested the husband. Medical examination of the victim is yet to be conducted,” the SHO said. Raids are being conducted to trace the others, said police.

The woman claimed that she came in contact with her husband in 2005. He used to run an embroidery business from a rented house in Gautam Budh Nagar, where she also used to stay with her parents.

“He had identified himself as a Thakur then. When I was three months pregnant, we got married. Later, I came to

know that he is a Muslim. He also changed my name. When I raised questions about him hiding his identity, he started harassing me over trivial issues and threatened to kill my brothers if I approached the police,” the woman said.

She added that her husband forced her to get dowry. “When I refused, he threatened that he will drag me into flesh trade. Around seven months ago, he regularly started harassing me, forcing me to leave his house with my children. I took a house on rent… my brothers and two sisters help me financially. Recently, I came to know that he was getting married again,” said the woman.

“I had requested the Manch members to arrange my ghar vapasi to Hinduism and they have promised to help me,” the woman said.

When contacted, Manch’s Aligarh city president Sonu Savita, said: “We will hold a programme in Aligarh next week for ghar wapasi of the woman and her three children. The programme is being organised with the woman’s consent… We will also help her in fighting the legal case.”

