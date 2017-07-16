Man arrested after hoax call to blow up Red Fort sends police into panic mode

People enjoy the cool weather after a spell of rains at Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) People enjoy the cool weather after a spell of rains at Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police went into panic mode when it was alerted by a man about a threat call about blowing up the historical monument Red Fort. However, the call turned out to be a hoax, officials said. The accused, who had made the call “just for fun” was arrested, the police said. The matter was first reported to the Begumpur police station around 7.30 pm on Saturday.

Nitin Kumar, who informed the police about the call, recalled the ordeal that he had gone through yesterday. “I was in my digital marketing class when I got a call around 7 pm from a man, claiming to be from Pakistan. He said that there will be a bomb blast at the Red Fort around 8.30 pm. He also claimed that there is a bomb planted in a hotel in Connaught Place,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to Kumar, the call was made from a Delhi number and that he alerted the police immediately after that threat call. Kumar stated that Police Control Room vans rushed to his residence in Rohini within no time, making his mother worried. He added that he was called to the Prashant Vihar police station as he was closer to it, and the caller was traced to a hotel in Paharganj.

A 22-year-old man, identified as Mehfuz, was arrested after personnel from the Paharganj police station visited the hotel. A resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, Mehfuz was working as a manager in the hotel for the last couple of years.

He told the police that he had randomly dialled a couple of numbers. It was only Kumar who responded, the police said.

With PTI inputs

