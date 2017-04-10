Man-Animal conflict: Goa village, foresters hunt ‘killer bison’

Ponda (Source: Google Maps) Ponda (Source: Google Maps)

Farmer Yenu Solienkar had stayed perched on a cashew tree for an hour, waiting for a bison to leave his farm on March 30. Hours later, the 54-year-old was found dead, mauled and bloodied.

With no witness to the attack, and with his wife’s lone testimony of an alleged bison attack, villagers, forest officials and their elephant are hunting for a bison with blood on his horns.

At Shivdem, the village which sits by the fence of the Bondla wildlife sanctuary and the scene of the current man-animal conflict, scared farmers want forest officials to bring down the bison. “It’s different now. This bison will now not fear humans. It will not hesitate to make a move,” said villager Narayan Gopal Naik, 54.

Summer is production time for Shivdem with ripe cashews, plantain and pineapples dotting the scenery.

As the water in the hills in the Bondla forest range is drying, the village spread between the range and rivulets is where wild animals walk down for “readymade food”.

While bison were known to stray to the village, two years ago it was the fields of another farmer the animals came to.

The round-the-clock vigil for the bison is charted with trap cameras doing the job between dawn to dusk and 42-year-old elephant Krishna doing the morning patrolling. The cameras have caught nothing of significance yet.

Forest officials say the bigger challenge is not about spotting the bison, but identifying “the bison” that attacked. With only the dung left around the “crime scene”, there is a lot of “scientific trailing” to be done.

Wife Prema’s statement says Yenu spotted the bison in the morning and was perched on a tree for an hour. He returned home only after the bison left the field.

A bison is not known to attack unprovoked but Yenu’s neighbour Ankush Solienkar believes the bison was “in a mood for revenge, having waited it out”.

Yenu told his wife at lunch he was going farming again and she shouldn’t venture out till he returns as the bison could be around. He told her he would climb a tree if he spotted one. At 2pm, when Prema went looking for Yenu, she heard a growl of the wild animal and immediately returned home, in the belief that her husband might have climbed a tree.

While the forest now relies on Prema’s testimony and dung spottings around the house, the villagers have ensured no one tampers with the crime scene, with 60 plantains destroyed and many pineapples lying damaged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now