Man and woman held for burglary at doctor’s house

TWO DAYS after the broad daylight burglary at the house of a doctor couple, Chandigarh police arrested a man and a woman and recovered all the stolen jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh along with the stolen Hyundai Xcent car from them on Thursday. The accused were identified as Ashish Kumar of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and his associate, Bavita, a resident of Jhujjar Nagar in Mohali. The two burgled the house of Dr Bharat Kumar of GMCH-32 at Sector 30 on May 22. Ashish handed over the stolen articles to the woman for selling these to jewellers in the market.

DSP (Central) Satish Kumar said, “Thieves had come to the house of Dr Kumar on a stolen motorcycle and they left the bike near the house and took away Hyundai Xcent of the doctor couple. We started the investigation and found that the motorcycle was stolen from Manimajra. Accused Ashish has a criminal background and he has been earlier also arrested for theft and burglaries.”

Police said Ashish was arrested while he was driving the stolen vehicle and the stolen cellphone were recovered from him. Police said Ashish, along with his associate, had committed burglary at the house of the doctor couple.

Following interrogation, Bavita of Mohali was arrested and stolen jewellery items worth Rs 8 lakh were recovered from her as the same were given to her by accused Ashish to sell them to a jeweller. Ashish also disclosed that the stolen jewellery was given to the co-accused and after selling them, the amount was to be distributed equally between them after giving commission to the woman.

The accused will be produced in court on Friday and further investigation will be conducted. Ashish and co-accused were also previously involved in stealing two-wheelers and other things. Cases against them are registered in Chandigarh and Mohali.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now