Man allegedly kills daughter for marrying outside the caste

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father for marrying a person outside their caste in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

The accused Balu Shivare hacked his daughter Manisha Hingane with an axe at Nimkheda village in the district on Wednesday, a senior police official said. Her husband Ganesh found her lying in a pool of blood last evening and took her to a civil hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival, the officer added. Meanwhile, Shivare went to the Barakhedi police station and told officials there that he killed Manisha for marrying Ganesh, who was from another caste.

He was then arrested. Manisha and Ganesh, who lived in the same locality, were in a relationship. However, Shivare had fixed her marriage with another person on April 20. The couple eloped and got married on March 23. After that, they were staying in Malkapur area of Buldhana for a few days, the official said.

After a few days, the couple thought that everything would have been normal and hence returned to their village and started residing with Ganesh’s family, he said. Ganesh, a Medical Representative by profession was out and even his parents were not in the house. Shivare, went to Ganesh’s house, where he found Manisha alone.

He then attacked her with an axe, the official added. “We have registered a murder case and arrested Shivare late night,” Baburao Mahamuni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Buldhana said.

