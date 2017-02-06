Man accused of slapping BJP MP arrested  

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Ram Labadiya, who had allegedly slapped BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Shankar Vegad on Sunday, has been arrested on Monday in an old case of assaulting a lawyer outside a local court in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district two weeks back, said police. After his arrest on Monday, Surendranagar city police lodged an FIR against Labadiya for allegedly attacking Vegad at a mass wedding ceremony of Bharwad community in the district on Sunday.

According to police, Labadiya is having a chequered history as he is facing at least 15 such cases of assault. “We have arrested Labadiya today in a case of assaulting a lawyer outside Dhrangadhra taluka court two weeks back. He originally hails from Than taluka and currently lives in Surendranagar. Labadiya is facing 15 such cases of assault,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhrangadhra, M R Sharma.

Upon his arrest on Monday, ‘B’ Division police of Surendranagar city lodged an FIR against Labadiya for attacking Vegad. In the FIR, it is mentioned that Labadiya slapped Vegad when the Rajya Sabha MP was addressing people at a mass wedding ceremony at Surendranagar on Sunday, said Police Sub-Inspector of ‘B’ Division, D J Vaghela.

“As Vegad refused to file a complaint, we have lodged a complaint from our side against Labadiya, who allegedly slapped the MP when he was addressing a gathering of Bharwad community. We will take his custody from Dhrangadhra police soon,” said Vaghela. Ahead of his arrest, Labadiya, who belongs to Bharwad community, told mediapersons that he slapped Vegad out of anger. “I was upset because Vegad or any other political leader did nothing for Bharwad community. They only do lip service instead of doing something concrete” Vegad told media persons.