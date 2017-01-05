Mamta Banerjee is indulging, instigating violence against party and its MPs: BJP

Sudip Bandyopadhyay was recently taken into custody by CBI, for his alleged involvement in the rose valley chit fund scam. Sudip Bandyopadhyay was recently taken into custody by CBI, for his alleged involvement in the rose valley chit fund scam.

Launching a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that the rattled West Bengal CM is indulging and instigating violence against the party and its MPs. “West Bengal is facing political emergency now shaken by the corruption charges in Sharada chit scam and Rose Valley chit scam and arrest of several of MPs, rattled Mamta banerjee is indulging and instigating violence against the BJP and its MPs,” BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

His remarks came a day after Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the arrest of her party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Prakash said that even Union Minister Babul Supriyo does not feel secure in Kolkata adding that the current situation in West Bengal speaks volume about the deterioration of law and ordere in the state.

The BJP leader added that instead of introspecting the role of her MPs in several chit fund scams, Banerjee is indulging in rhetoric against the Prime Minister and Government of India.

He said the Rose Valley chit fund scam is being investigated under the Supreme Court supervision, and it is not the Central Government, who is monitoring the case.