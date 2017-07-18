Mamata on vote for Meira: ‘This is a vote for resistance’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote during Presidential election 2017 at West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote during Presidential election 2017 at West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party’s lawmakers registered their protest against “injustice and anarchy” by supporting Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar. “We will respect the NDA candidate too if he becomes the President,’’ she said. “This is a vote for resistance. We will continue to speak for the people. There are some parties which still support the BJP.’’

Indicating JD(U) and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar’s support for NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind, she said, “There are some forces which are supporting the BJP. We will urge them not to do so to protect the interest of the country. I wish to tell them that BJP will not spare you either.’’

Alleging that the Sangh Parivar is “trying to sell off the country just because they have the numbers”, Banerjee said, “There is injustice, anarchy and lawlessness across the country. They do pay any heed to the opinion of the people.’’ But, she added, “although they have numerical strength, they will not be able to do anything. There are constitutional norms. We also have more than two-third majority in Bengal. Despite having numerical strength we have never taken any anti-people decisions.”

