Mamata on Netaji Bose anniversary: Shame we don’t know what happened to him

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Partha Paul

On the 121st birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre for not declassifying files related to the freedom fighter and over not declaring January 23 a national holiday.

“It’s a shame that we still do not know what happened to Netaji after he left Bengal in 1941. Files related to him have still not been declassified. His birthday is not yet a national holiday. The people of this nation want to know what happened to him. There is a version, which only one section believes,” said Mamata, while paying homage to the freedom fighter in Kolkata.

In 2015, Mamata declassified all secret files with the state regarding Netaji and his family members. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced declassification of files to solve the mystery behind Netaji’s disappearance after the freedom fighter’s family members met him in Delhi.

“The birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has not yet been declared a national holiday. Can’t we show this much respect to him? The state government announced a public holiday on January 23, Netaji’s birthday years ago,” she said. “If those ruling at the Centre cannot honour Netaji, then it is best not to have any expectations from them,” she said, adding that the freedom fighter is yet to get his due honour. She added: “Netaji envisaged formation of the planning commission. But it was disbanded (by the BJP-led government).”

In a tweet last week, Mamata had said that she had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the birth anniversaries of Netaji and Swami Vivekananda national holidays.

