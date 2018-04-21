Mamata mulls liaisons between broadcasters, police to deal with ‘offensive, communal’ content

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo/Files) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo/Files)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday mulled the idea of broadcasters appointing a nodal officer in every district of the state, to act as a liaison with police in case any offensive or communal programmes are aired. Speaking at a programme of cable operators, which was also attended by representatives from broadcasters and multi- system operators (MSOs), Mamata said that at times, programmes portraying communal tension or violence can be extremely harmful for the society or the state. Her remarks come in wake of recent incidents of communal violence in the state.

“While I request broadcasters to refrain from airing such programmes, I also feel the necessity for them to appoint a nodal officer in every district, who will act as a liaison between police and cable operators. A person who the police will be able to talk to when there is a problem,” she said.

The chief minister also announced some measures for cable operators, including bringing cable operators and their families under the state’s health insurance scheme, ‘Swasthasathi’. She also promised to bring cable operators under the pension scheme.

Mamata also expressed concern about the way “negative” aspects of life are being portrayed in some television serials. “These days, ‘television serial’ means multiple marriages of a person or conspiring relatives. I request everyone to think about this, since our social situation is already turbulent,” she said.

The CM also urged broadcasters and MSOs to share their profits with cable operators. “I request the broadcasters to reduce charges from MSOs. This will in turn help MSOs share part of their profits with the cable operators, who are really struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

The chief minister also announced the formation of a committee chaired by state Labour Minister Malay Ghatak, which will have representations from cable operators, broadcasters and MSOs.

