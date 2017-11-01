Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai to woo investors

Mamata Banerjee met Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday. Janak Rathod Mamata Banerjee met Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday. Janak Rathod

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold discussions with leading industrialists in Mumbai to woo investments for her state. She held a dinner meeting with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani Tuesday.

On a two-day visit to the city, Banerjee is likely to engage with big corporate houses to explore new sectors for higher investments in West Bengal. The chief minister is learnt to have decided to accord highest priority to industries both for boosting Bengal’s GSDP and also generating employment. According to sources, Banerjee has extended an invitation to Ambani to attend Biswa Bangla Summit in Kolkata.

“I personally came to invite Mukesh Ambani for the Biswa Bangla Summit to be held next year. He has promised to make significant investments in Bengal apart from the projects already in existence,” the sources said quoting Banerjee. Her decision to meet Ambani at the latter’s residence Antalia is perceived as a move to shed her anti-industry image.

