Mamata in Delhi tomorrow for Kovind’s oath ceremony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had attributed her party’s support for Opposition Presidential nominee Meira Kumar as a mark of protest against BJP’s “atrocities”, will arrive in New Delhi on July 24 to attend President-elect Ram Nath Kovind’s oath ceremony the next day. “Ram Nath Kovind is now the President of India. We respect the democratic principles on which the country has been founded,” she said.

The move comes a day after Mamata called for a national alliance before the Lok Sabha elections to oust BJP from power, while offering to back any party, which is opposed to the ruling party at the Centre. Speaking at a massive rally in Kolkata to commemorate July 21 Martyrs’ Day, the Trinamool Congress chief had also said that she has come to know that Lok Sabha polls could be held next year. She announced that her party will hold a ‘BJP Bharat Charo’ programme from August 9 to August 30.

