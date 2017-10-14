Mamata govt suppressing facts on dengue deaths: CPM

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose. (Source: PTI) Left Front Chairman Biman Bose. (Source: PTI)

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose on Friday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly suppressing facts on dengue menace in the state. Speaking to reporters after a Left Front meeting, Bose said that the dengue menace in the state was severe and the state government tried to downplay it.

“The state government is trying to suppress facts about dengue menace across the state. In reality, the situation is serious and the state government must take adequate measures to combat it. During the Left Front regime, people had died due to dengue but it was the measures taken by the government, which prevented it from escalating,” Bose said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an appeal to the media not to publish false reports and create hysteria among people regarding dengue deaths.

“We are making all efforts to create awareness about dengue and everybody should take precautions to prevent it. Do not mislead the people by publishing false reports. Do not create hype or a hysteria regarding dengue menace. We have found out that deaths caused by other illness have been described as dengue deaths. This needs to stop,” she had said.

CPM West Bengal Secretary Surjyakanta Mishra, too, said that the state government was ignoring the actual situation and not declaring the actual number of dengue deaths.

“In North 24 Parganas district, more than 50 people have died due to dengue. In North Bengal tea gardens, more than 24 people have died in dengue. It is surprising to see the state government suppressing the actual number of dengue deaths in the state,” Mishra said in a press statement.

“In most cases, the government is passing dengue deaths as caused by unknown diseases. The government is suppressing facts and as a result the situation has turned serious,” he added.

