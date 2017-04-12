Latest News
Mamata bounty row: BJP should expel the youth wing leader, says Digvijaya Singh

April 12, 2017
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in the Rajya Sabha that the BJP should expel the youth wing leader who made the controversial comments against Mamata Banerjee.

He alleged that this has been happening at the behest of the BJP leadership. Describing it is a serious issue, Singh said, “At least the Prime Minister should say on his official twitter handle that he condemns it”.

Tapan Kumar Sen of CPI (M) said, “Has a new enterprise been born, to have the business of heads?… Not only in West Bengal, but in many places, for beheading, a rate is called. Has a new industry been born? What is going on in our country?”

