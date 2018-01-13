Mamata Bannerjee greets people on Lohri

Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Subham Dutta/Files) Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Subham Dutta/Files)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Lohri. Lohri is a popular Punjabi folk festival celebrated by the Sikhs and Hindus. “Wishing good health, happiness and prosperity to all my Punjabi brothers and sisters on the occasion of Lohri,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning. Lohri is the traditional way when the Sikhs and the Hindus of Punjab welcome longer days and the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App